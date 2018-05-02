A Different View Of Generations

A recent Perspective on WNIJ expounded on the supposed differences between Millennials and Gen Z. It took me by surprise how that it described a fissure between the two generations.

Millennials were painted as a failed generation who, after running their wallets dry, ungratefully retreat to their parents’ basements to live as self-important recluses. Meanwhile, Generation Z -- composed of those no older than 21, according to the Pew Research Center -- are idyllic, capable, and more mature than their predecessors.

This perspective displays a failure to dig deeper. Is it enough to say that Millennials are flocking back to their parents’ homes more than previous generations without asking what the root cause is? Is it fair to say that Gen Z has surpassed Millennials in life skills without acknowledging where they gained this knowledge?

It seems to me that student debt is the prime cause of Millennials living with parents. Should Millennials be blamed for taking on this debt when they have been conditioned to believe that higher education is the only path to a good life and student loans are just "something you have to do?”

Is it fair to say the Gen Z are making better decisions without recognizing that Millennials are encouraging them to consider alternatives such as trade schools and apprenticeships? I believe that older Millennials are giving Gen Z the knowledge that coming-of-age Millennials wish they had before making the major life decisions they did.

I’m Garrett Wise, and that’s my perspective.