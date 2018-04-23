Let's Wait And See About Korea

We critics have plenty to complain about Trump’s egregious domestic and foreign policy blunders. But, in politics, you take what you can get.

As a strong critic of Trump, I commend his tamping down his harsh rhetoric about North Korea, and commend his bold, unexpected, promise to talk with North Korea’s leader.

His unconventional move has caused much hand-wringing among his critics. “How dangerous, and what if these talks fail?”

Hey, let’s breathe a sigh of relief that he’s talking negotiations, instead of raining fire and fury.

Former UN ambassador Bill Richardson, who has as much or more experience with North Korea as any American, has welcomed Trump’s decision as correct. That said, he has offered some sage advice: Trump should assemble a team of knowledgeable people and skilled negotiators for what will be long and tough negotiations.

South Korea should play a leading role, as it has the most to lose in case of war. If the two Koreas can get along, the reason for antipathy between America and North Korea diminishes.

The bar for success should not be set too high with unrealistic expectations. Anything that reduces tension on the peninsula and leads to further talks should be considered as success.

Richardson urges that Trump keep the “Iran Deal” in force to demonstrate that American keeps its word. And he urges Trump to stop making political points on this issue.

There is plenty about which to criticize Trump. But let’s wish that negotiations go well -- and reserve our criticism for where he really deserves it.

I’m John Waelti, and that’s my perspective.