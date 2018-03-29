Brightening The Ides Of March

“Beware the Ides of March!”

William Shakespeare penned this line in his play, “Julius Caesar.”

It was an ominous warning voiced by a soothsayer to Julius Caesar before he made his way to the Roman Senate on March 15, 44 BC, where he met his death by assassination. It was carried out by angry senators who felt Caesar was amassing too much power in the Roman Republic. But in history, it marks the shift from the Republic to the start of Roman empire-building.

Over the centuries, this line has come to connote a dark and sinister warning that makes people uncomfortable. In fact, through its frequent use in pop culture -- including several movies -- it has come to mean a cursed day which will bring bad luck or bad news. “Beware the Ides of March!”

But what makes this interesting is that, to early Romans, March was the first month of the new year and the Ides of March, or March 15, was a marker of a religious lunar phase with the first full moon in that month. Thus, this full-moon date came to signify the beginning of a new year and was celebrated with much rejoicing.

Well, in our family, we now embrace this ancient meaning of the Ides of March by celebrating the coming of new life into our world – the birthdate of our first grandchild, Rose, who has brought such love and joy to us all during her first year on earth. Happy Birthday, Rose!

I’m Connie Seraphine, and that is my perspective for this month of March.