Good News Amid State's Decline

The population of Illinois is in decline, but much of northern Illinois is growing. Population growth by county shows our region is the state’s bright spot. Seven of the 10 fastest-growing counties in Illinois are along or near Interstate 88.

Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties are growing the fastest. These three counties combined have grown between 6.1% and 9.8% the past 10 years.

Five other northern counties also are growing. DeKalb County population has had 18% growth between 2000 and 2018. Winnebago has a population growth of 16% from just 15 years ago, and projections indicate even-more-robust growth for the next five years.

Boone County has grown an incredible 30%; LaSalle County has grown by 12%; and Ogle County by 3.2% since 2000.

This growth is putting more vehicles on roadways. Traffic on all northern Illinois Interstates has risen substantially the past 10 to 15 years. On average, the number of vehicles on Interstate 88 from Rock Falls to Dixon each day is up more than 2,500 compared to 15 years ago.

Since 2000, daily traffic between Rochelle and DeKalb is up by nearly 3,000 vehicles. I-88 sees 4,000 more vehicles on the 18-mile stretch between DeKalb and Kane Counties. Traffic keeps rising as well on Interstates 39 and 90. On I-39, traffic growth is so substantial between Rochelle and Rockford that IDOT is considering adding a lane north of Baxter Road.

Yes, the state population trend is horrible; but the northern Illinois numbers -- residents, new homes, and vehicles -- are on the rise.

