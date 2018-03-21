Why Not Give Me A Chance?

I’ve had an itch lately to run for something public. And why not go big, right? So I want to be President of the U.S. Go ahead … insert your “Well, we can’t do much worse” joke right now. I’ll wait.

Anyway, I’ve got a list of things which a President should support and I need to get off my mind. These are just a few proposed planks in my platform:

We need a constitutional amendment which mandates high-quality ethics and morals. I’m not quite sure how to implement this one. I’m working on that.

You only get two guns. You only have two hands, so you only need two guns. Please turn in other guns for a tax credit.

It should be legal to buy cars directly from the manufacturer.

Keep your religion to yourself.

Unless you’re completely unable, you’ve gotta work. That’s just part of the human condition. If you work, the rest of us will help out on the hard stuff.

You’ve got to complete at least an associate’s degree.

High schools must teach financial literacy.

Science is fact, and facts will be the basis of all decisions.

The science of Economics will now be called an art.

Companies are not people: Until Texas executes one, you’ll not convince me otherwise.

We must have clean air, water and food. And they must be confirmed clean. If you don’t understand this, I can’t help you.

Health care should be universally available and health insurance companies should be dissolved.

Elections should be publicly funded – no private cash!!!

And that’s my platform. Vote for me in November!

I am John Harris, and that is my perspective.