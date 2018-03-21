© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
WNIJ Perspectives

Why Not Give Me A Chance?

Northern Public Radio | By John Harris
Published March 21, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
john_harris.jpg

I’ve had an itch lately to run for something public. And why not go big, right? So I want to be President of the U.S. Go ahead … insert your “Well, we can’t do much worse” joke right now. I’ll wait.

Anyway, I’ve got a list of things which a President should support and I need to get off my mind. These are just a few proposed planks in my platform:

  • We need a constitutional amendment which mandates high-quality ethics and morals. I’m not quite sure how to implement this one. I’m working on that.
  • You only get two guns. You only have two hands, so you only need two guns. Please turn in other guns for a tax credit.
  • It should be legal to buy cars directly from the manufacturer.
  • Keep your religion to yourself.
  • Unless you’re completely unable, you’ve gotta work. That’s just part of the human condition. If you work, the rest of us will help out on the hard stuff.
  • You’ve got to complete at least an associate’s degree.
  • High schools must teach financial literacy.
  • Science is fact, and facts will be the basis of all decisions.
  • The science of Economics will now be called an art.
  • Companies are not people: Until Texas executes one, you’ll not convince me otherwise.
  • We must have clean air, water and food. And they must be confirmed clean. If you don’t understand this, I can’t help you.
  • Health care should be universally available and health insurance companies should be dissolved.
  • Elections should be publicly funded – no private cash!!!

And that’s my platform. Vote for me in November!
I am John Harris, and that is my perspective.

