Getting Beyond The Divide

When I was younger, my parents took special care to educate me on American History -- both its triumphs and its shortcomings.

Through this education, it became clear that a cornerstone of the American experiment is the firm belief in a free and open political dialogue. This dialogue is intended to shape public opinion and to give a voice to those who feel unheard.

However, our current political climate has seen the deterioration of public discussion in favor of ideological fortification under the banner of party allegiance.

The information age has created a logical vacuum, where all opinions have justification, regardless of any grounding in facts.

We are a divided people.

We say this a lot in America, but I truly mean it this time: This is not what the Founding Fathers intended. Because of the uncharted waters we find ourselves in, I have a message for both sides of the aisle.

Republicans: Democrats care just as much about America as you do.

Democrats: Republicans care just as much about America as you do, as well.

There is more that unites us than divides us.

The final three years of President Trump’s administration will undoubtedly shape American culture for decades to come.

Will we be remembered as the generation that recoiled inward and refused to listen to differing views, or will we be remembered as the generation who overcame these communication challenges and preserved this American experiment? The choice is yours.

I’m Bennett Freeze, and that’s my perspective.