Measuring The Mettle Of Representatives

In 1787, when he emerged from Independence Hall in Philadelphia at the close of the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin was asked: "Well, doctor, what have we got -- a republic or a monarchy?"

His famous reply? "A republic -- if you can keep it."

His questioner was a woman. And while his answer was directed at her, it was clear that the "you" was meant to include all the citizens of the emerging country.

Now, 231 years later, Franklin's admonition reverberates with fresh relevance. And urgency.

During the past year, millions of Americans have viewed the daily upheaval in Washington with growing alarm. Some have tried to allay those fears by citing the underlying strength of the country's principles and institutions.

Those of us who are members of Voices From the Prairie, a transpartisan group in Princeton, believe in and promote both.

But we also realize that principles are mere platitudes, and institutions nothing more than abstractions, without men and women willing to give them life and meaning.

So we must heed Benjamin Franklin. If we want to keep our republic, to renew its spirit and revitalize its energy, then we must require of our representatives in Washington that they no longer remain mute or blandly noncommittal in the face of what Senator John McCain recently decried as "partisan sideshows."

And our resolve is likely to be tested in the days ahead. So, we should also remember the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr:

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."

I’m Stephanie VanOrdstrand, and that’s my perspective.