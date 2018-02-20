We Can Make Illinois Better

Generations before me worked too hard, and our State of Illinois is worth fighting for.

Striking as it may be, I am not planning my exit to warmer weather, lower taxes, or in pursuit of a functional government. Illinois is my home.

I am not leaving, because I cannot abdicate my contribution. Our family has made a deliberate choice to pursue a future here, despite economics or politics. The negative environment persists, but we can stop the momentum.

However, I say to our local and state lawmakers that we need to expand the economic base. We are extracting too much from a shrinking group of job creators. Business owners are leaving, due to their ever-increasing tax burden. Several have even counseled me to leave because they see no light at the end of the tunnel. Uncle Sam will no longer subsidize the cost of living here, and we are counting on you to put politics aside and make progress.

When you hear that “everyone” is leaving, please know there are others like me. Firemen and teachers are serving our communities, even though their pension system may be broken. Farmers leverage our fruitful natural resources, although anxiety is building about the next generation. Bankers remain in beautiful small towns, committed to providing capital in their communities.

Optimism alone is not enough, and I am committed to whatever work needs doing. If you are thinking of leaving, I hope you will reconsider.

Join me, and together we can make our contribution for a better Illinois.

I’m Josh Huseman, and that’s my perspective.

