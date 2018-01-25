How To Beat Election Intrusion

It turns out that Russia invaded Facebook – the Red Army scored a blow against the Blue social media site, and the American election system was shown to be vulnerable.

As a child of the 80s, I grew up with Russia as the Big Bad. I read nearly all of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan novels, so I fancy myself somewhat of an expert. However, something about this recent Red Scare bothers me.

If I see a link to an article on Facebook and take it at face value, then I am not a victim – I am gullible. I am not saying that Russia’s meddling with our election is not a big deal. It is. But it does not have to be.

Indeed, myriad ways exist (and have always existed) wherein those in power employ media manipulation and pass laws meant to discourage voter turnout.

And when the majority of our electorate regularly chooses not to partake in a free and open election, such tactics inevitably succeed; and we are left with a government that caters to the fringes.

Therefore, when those in power -- whether here or abroad -- seek to make it more difficult to vote, rather than accept the role of victim and cry unfairness, fight back.

If they spread disinformation, get educated and don’t be fooled. If they set up road blocks and hoops, work around and through them rather than turn back. Take responsibility and make our leaders responsible to all voters – not just a select few.

In this country, the law is on our side. Only apathy can keep us from the voting booth. And only willful ignorance insures an uninformed vote.

I’m Michael Perry, and that is my perspective.