Hints For 'Happily Ever After'

There’s something about the New Year that makes us think the world is going to be a better place and that our lives and relationships will improve, as well.

A recent research project on long-term relationships taught me a few things about enhancing the chances that a romantic relationship grows stronger over time. And when satisfying social bonding occurs, our lives actually do get better.

Folks in long-term relationships shared their secrets for getting a slice of “happily ever after,” and their suggestions aren’t hard to follow at all.

Honor the romance that brought you together. Research shows that a healthy love life strengthens your physical and emotional well-being.

Review and renew your unspoken partnership agreement each year. Everyone grows and changes over time; make sure that your relationship is growing along with you and your partner.

Hang out with people who support your relationship. Lasting relationships aren’t easy to build; make sure that you’ve got a support network who cheer you on when things get rough.

Be a companion and a friend to your partner. A lot of folks treat friends better than they do their partners; if this is you, re-think the way your behavior might be leading your partner to feel.

Accept that differences of opinion will occur and disagreements will happen, but always fight fair. The definition of a healthy couple isn’t one that is without conflict – it is two people who are able to effectively cope when conflict appears.

As the New Year begins, think about the changes that you can make in yourself that will change your relationships with important others in your life.

Remember: The more you bring to a relationship, the better that relationship will be.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.