The Mind Is A Great Thing To Change

I experience every morning differently.

Sometimes I struggle to sleep in for a few more moments, but sometimes I wake up early. Sometimes I make an extravagant breakfast, but sometimes I skip the meal altogether.

Consistency might act as a staple in some people’s lives, but my mind changes constantly.

More specifically, my indecisiveness has led me to change my college major three times … from Business, to Hospitality, and then to English, I finally landed on the right career path. But is it socially acceptable to swap major after major? Is it okay not to have your future predestined from age five?

Society fosters the idea that college follows high school. Yet, a rash decision at age 18 or 19 could leave a college graduate sitting in a cubicle for the next 40 years, dissatisfied with a choice they made when they were barely a legal adult. But how do you make one of the most important choices in your life without regret?

For me, the answer remains simple: It’s okay to change your mind.

It’s okay to have multiple passions. It’s okay to love everything from sports to cooking to reading. It’s okay to be so unsure of my future that I have to change my mind a few hundred times. I see no shame in being uncertain of a future that could hold a thousand paths.

When I ask myself where I’ll be in 5, 10, 15 years … Well, I don’t know. I may change my mind.

I’m Victoria Lambton, and that is my perspective.