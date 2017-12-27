A Season Full Of Promise

One of the most significant, yet subtle, astronomical events of the year occurred last Thursday, Dec. 21. For the six months from June 21 to Dec. 21, the days got shorter and the angle of the sun above the horizon got lower. These circumstances led to a gradual cooling of temperatures.

Think how frightening these changes must have been to our ancestors thousands of years ago. The Sun -- the source of all of our warmth and light -- seemed to be abandoning us. Would the trend continue until the Sun simply stopped rising and we all froze to death in the dark?

Careful observations from simple observatories showed that the position of sunrise on Dec. 22 was in about the same place it was on the twenty-first. The twenty-third appeared about the same, too. But by the twenty-fourth or twenty-fifth, a slight change to the North could be detected.

The Sun was not abandoning us! The cycle had turned, and warmth and light had begun to return!

It’s a gradual change, and the long nights and low Sun angle still will lead to cooling temperatures for the next several weeks. But the Sun’s movements have dictated that Spring inevitably will arrive.

Let’s celebrate. Light candles! Show appreciation for a tree that still remembers the green of summer! Despite the cold and dark of the present, we know there is a bright, warm future ahead. The celebrations keyed to the December solstice – Saturnalia, Hanukah, Christmas, and others -- all share these themes. Seasons greetings to all!

I’m Steve Simpson, and that’s my perspective.