What Is 'Boxing Day' Anyway?

The day after Christmas and, if you celebrated this holiday, you may be breathing a sigh of relief that the frenzy is finally over, or you may be feeling that post-present let down – especially since it’s a Tuesday, and you may have go back to work.

Today is also Boxing Day, largely a Commonwealth observance that I used to think was related to boxing up those presents that didn’t fit or were just downright hideous for a store return or charity donation.

A bit of research revealed that this day’s history is often linked to an “Upstairs Downstairs” tradition. After serving their lords and ladies on Christmas, the downstairs crew was given boxed presents and perhaps the day off. This practice evolved into bestowing gifts to trades people who had provided their services throughout the year.

My favorite Boxing Day memory is from my time living Down Under, specifically in Sydney where the 26th of December is the start of the Sydney-to-Hobart yacht race. I was lucky enough to have a yachtie friend who, though not competing, did invite me aboard for a close-up view of the beginning of that year’s race.

As our Aussie mates are now reveling in sailing and summer, we have just passed the Winter Solstice and can celebrate the return, albeit slow, of daylight. In these first few days of astronomical winter, and the last few days of 2017, I wish you plenty of that Danish hygge, or coziness, along with a generosity of spirit.

