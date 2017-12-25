A Christmas Wish For All Year Long

What is Christmas about? Simple: It is a celebration of a divine man who represents the best of humanity. It makes me wonder if he questions where our heads are for the other 364 days of the year.

This has been a hard year for the nation. We inaugurated a divisive, controversial president. We questioned patriotism and the appropriate means of protests. We witnessed a swelling tide of racial intolerance. We were humbled by Mother Nature’s devastation in Puerto Rico, Texas, and Florida. And, our dirty little secret of mistreating women became front and center. And again, people were killed in now all-too-common acts of domestic terror.

In the midst of all this, we the people have a day to stop and take stock of our blessings and our better natures. The problem is that this day of good will ends up being just that … a day.

Christmas is a day of remembrance, thanks, humbleness, good will, and charity – all values embodied in the divine namesake of this holiday. The challenge, though, is to remember those values for the other 364 and be more willing to listen, hear, and help others. After all, isn’t that the best way to honor Christ?

So, Merry Christmas everyone. And Happy Hanukah. And Happy Kwanzaa. Happy holidays in general.

As we go forward into the New Year, let us remember that, even though we all may experience the world differently, no one’s story is more or less valid than another’s -- and it is within each of us to build bridges rather than tear them down.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.