... And You're Entitled To Yours, Too

I have opinions. I think it is downright crazy to be a vegan. I think ear gauges are simply gross. I think it is dangerous and irresponsible to own a Pitbull or a Rottweiler. And I think homeschooling children is insane.

Now, before I offend friends and family and listeners, let me add this caveat and quote The Dude: “Hey, that’s just like my opinion man.”

We all have opinions. However, things go bad when one takes an opinion and tries to force it on everyone else. My opinions apply to me and only me. I want to eat bacon, wear traditional earrings, own a boxer, and send my kids to school. I am unconcerned with what others decide to do.

In fact, I not only respect and encourage a variety of opinion, I prefer to surround myself with different thinking people. It is called diversity.

It seems to me that we could apply this logic to the current divisive climate. The arrogance on display when one proclaims to have the one and only correct view on politics, on culture, or on religion is hard for me to fathom.

If I found myself at the local pub surrounded only by like-minded individuals who shared my beliefs and my opinions on the world, I would quickly become bored.

Rather, I would seek out the dude wearing gauges petting his Rottweiler eating a salad and moaning about how difficult it is to homeschool three kids. We would drink a beer and be civil, and maybe learn a thing or two.

I am Michael Perry, and that is my perspective.