Books Are So Much More Than Words

George R.R. Martin once wrote “A mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone, if it is to keep its edge.” Books enhance our knowledge and build personal connections.

Books are more than words printed on paper. They represent artistic works which can impact readers’ lives significantly.

All literary genres offer inspiring messages, intriguing philosophies, and immeasurable values. Thomas Paine’s Common Sense helped colonists break ties with Great Britain during the American Revolution. John Lennon’s love for Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland stories partially inspired The Beatles songs “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” and “I Am the Walrus.”

Books contain the power to shape society. Books also teach us about ourselves. Quite often, our favorite characters’ personalities, worldviews, or habits remind us of ourselves. Like Harry Potter, we’ve all been doubted or judged. Like Jay Gatsby, we’ve all longed to relive the past with someone who’s no longer in our lives.

Sometimes we even relate better to fictional characters than real people. These connections help us feel less isolated in this often harsh and confusing world.

We can always learn from books, no matter the genre. Relatable characters will always exist, to offset our feelings of exclusion. Ensure that your mind stays sharp. Read!

I’m Maria Gonzalez, and that’s my Perspective.