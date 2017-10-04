That's Some Kind Of Insurance!

“I'm going to live until 122!”

That's the whimsical thought that crossed my mind recently while reviewing a personalized insurance policy with an actuarial table that expires in the year 2077.

I am writing this during the last few days of my 61st year, so that that notion literally translates into this: I'm at the halfway point of my life!

Pundits may quash the notion of living 122 years, but wait; not so fast! Don't discount what good nutrition and exercise can do. Also consider the fast-moving front of medical technology and research.

I'll probably have parts that need to be repaired or replaced -- after all, the Newtonian laws of cause and effect still hold sway. But that won't stop me from enjoying the second half of my life.

I enjoyed every job I ever had during my working life, but I always retained this thought: “I can't wait to retire to get on with my life!” I recently retired, and that thought is now my M.O.

Do I really believe I'm going to live to 122? Well, let me put it this way: I'm certainly going to live each day with that in mind!

The preacher in Ecclesiastes perhaps said it best:

“God has made everything beautiful in its time and has set eternity into the human heart. I know there is nothing better for people than to be happy and do good while they live. That each one of them may eat and drink and find satisfaction in their toil-- this is the gift of God.”

I accept that gift!

I’m Roger Hintzsche, and that’s my perspective.