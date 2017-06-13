Find Your Message ... And Your Power

We all have something important to say. Each of us has at least one unique message to communicate with the world. That message comes from our inner voice.

Sometimes the world barks so loudly that it drowns out our inner voice. And we are lost in the cacophony of noise. When those times occur, we have lost our own selves within the world.

So we quiet the world to find that inner voice again. By separating from noisy influences, we gain space to reflect. In that space, ideas drift. We consider: What do we want to share with the world? And how will we share it?

As these thoughts sift through our own system of values, our character takes hold, and we have engaged our own voice to finally isolate one true message.

Not always will our voice agree with the rest of the world or suggest harmony, so we must compose ourselves with control and courage. Bravely we can center our thoughts and step through those difficult moments of discord so that our inner voice might hum. And then that voice may break into song through action.

When we act on our message, even when it’s hard, we share our voices with the world.

We all have important messages for the world. When we can quiet the noise, our messages will surface. And, through sharing those messages, we realize our power.

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.