And In The Middle Of It All ...

I read Facebook as much for the cute pet pics as reminders of whose birthday it is, but even the political views expressed are entertaining and even enlightening.

The problem is that politics is too divisive, and I am often troubled by both sides -- though typically one more than the other.

What ever happened to any middle-of-the-road outrage out there spouting off like the right or left? No one from the center is on Facebook, apparently; or, if they are, we never hear from them.

Well, I'm finally going to speak up for the real majority out there and ask everybody to use common sense. All issues seen in this light could benefit.

Gun control is simple: People should be able to get one or two, if they aren't criminals or crazy; but no one needs an arsenal or weapons to wage war.

Abortion is a good way to save a woman’s life but shouldn't be used in place of birth control.

Entitlements and assistance help people get by but should not be relied on solely.

Take what you need, need what you take. Don't be greedy, don't be lazy, don't be a jerk. Seems simple and doesn't upset most people.

Compromise is not a bad word either; it works with empathize and may help to realize a better way.

Maybe we can see more of the majority speak up on these issues instead of just the extremes.

Just a thought from the middle of the night, middle of the road, and middle of the country.

I’m Chad Nichols, and that’s my perspective