Use Anticipation To Grow

Right now, you can walk into any school around here and you’ll feel it: Anticipation.

The year is coming to a close. Final field trips are occurring, projects are coming due, grades are being configured. Summer is on its way.

The last few weeks of school can be truly challenging. Tired of the same routine, issues, people and problems, it would be easy to slide through the last few weeks -- to not try hard, to decide not to care any more.

Now is the time to remind ourselves to sit up straight, that the end is just as important as the beginning. That each day, each hour, each minute counts. So much can still happen. So much can be mastered still.

Yet those reminders don’t always create the motivation needed.

How do you find that extra bit of zing to keep on keeping on? Especially when the weather is beautiful and there are a lot of distractions.

Anticipation must be converted into a sense of focused determination to finish strong. When anticipation grabs hold of us, we have to transform ourselves from looking to the future to being fully present.

In doing so, we gain power. And we shape it into the energy of now. No longer are we stuck waiting, anticipating. And suddenly we own the moment.

We are right now…

Here’s a shout out to all the teachers. Keep transforming your students!

I’m Elsa Glover, and that’s my perspective.