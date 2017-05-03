Another View Of The Farm Bureau

Recently, a commenter on this radio station questioned where the loyalties of Farm Bureau lie. As a lifelong farmer who became a DeKalb County Farm Bureau member in 1970, I’d like to offer some of my perspectives.

Farm Bureau represents family farmers: 97 percent of the farms in Illinois are family-owned and operated. Farm Bureau represents all sizes and all kinds of family farmers regarding issues of local, regional, national and international significance.

As in all groups or communities, there are differing opinions on many topics, however. Through its grassroots structure of policy development, I have participated with Farm Bureau members to explore and discuss their concerns to reach consensus, from county through national venues.

While the American Farm Bureau’s role is to "enhance and strengthen the lives of rural Americans and to build strong, prosperous agricultural communities," I think of it simply as the "go to" organization for general farm concerns. These might be about farm safety, eminent domain, regulatory overreach, or as fundamental as how I can best -- through stewardship -- keep our family’s farm producing for current and future needs.

Farm Bureau serves farmers and serves our local communities. The organization financially supports the Northern Illinois Food Bank. It donates books to school libraries. It offers college scholarships. It partners with multiple schools and community groups.

But it continues to do so much more for the good of our communities and the people who live there.

Down on the farm, I’m Paul Taylor. That’s my perspective.