What's Behind Non-Easter Egg Hunts?

There's a major controversy brewing in England. Chocolate giant Cadbury removed the word Easter from its annual egg hunt at National Trust sites around the country.

It's now called Cadbury's Great British Egg Hunt. Before, it was the Easter Egg Trail.

Traditionalists are offended. Prime Minister Theresa May has taken time out from exiting the EU to weigh in: "I'm not just a vicar's daughter — I’m a member of the National Trust as well. I think the stance they have taken is absolutely ridiculous. Easter’s very important. It’s important to me, it’s a very important festival for the Christian faith for millions across the world.”

Cadbury calls its decision a message of inclusiveness. “We invite people from all faiths and none to enjoy our seasonal treats.” And the National Trust suggests people look at its website, where they will find many mentions of Easter. This is a fair point. The first thing you see on the home page is a heading, "Join the Cadbury Egg Hunts This Easter.

So, is this another example of political correctness run amok? A war on Easter? Or is it a way to reach out to Muslim, Jewish, and other non-Christian families? Or is it a smart business ploy to sell more chocolate?

It's hard to know. But the strong reaction -- some might say overreaction -- illustrates in yet one more way the social divide that led to Brexit and to the election of Trump.

