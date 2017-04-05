Voting Is Over; Our Job Begins

Did you do your part in yesterday’s election in DeKalb?

Four citizens ran for mayor, including the incumbent. One city alderman was challenged for his seat. Nine candidates sought three School Board positions, including the School Board President.

The campaign has been very stressful for the candidates. I know. I ran for School Board unsuccessfully four years and learned a lot. Even in defeat, I was extremely glad when it was over.

Now begins a very important time for the community. If the residents and stakeholders of DeKalb are honest, there are some glaring issues that need to be addressed.

Let’s face it: A new mayor and two or three new School Board members aren’t going to fix all of the issues. Yes, new leaders will bring fresh perspectives while setting agendas, but they can’t manifest the real change. The change comes from the community. The residents are the ones who actually drive the agenda.

At the core of these positions are civil servants. In other words, their primary job is to serve the people -- not just their neighbors or the members of the PAC that endorsed them, but all the people.

To ensure that happens, the community has to take an active role in the change we want to see. We have to hold our elected officials accountable and responsible to decisions that benefit everyone, not just a selected few.

In the words of the Black Panthers: Power to the People.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and this is my perspective