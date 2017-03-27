A Wise Word For All 'Kids'

I know it’s not Mother’s Day, but I want to talk about my moms for a second. Her birthday was last Thursday, and I have been thinking about her a lot. When I called her with birthday wishes, the sound of her voice was like the comfort food she made me when I was a kid: warm, rich and filling.

That same voice taught and guided me through so much over my 46 years that thank you never really seems sufficient. I am always awed by how she just knows when to call or how she is so steadfast in her faith, come what may.

She’s on in years now, and that worries me. Like she says, she has more days behind her than ahead. She’s great like that, turning clichés and Bible verses that beautifully capture so much motherly guidance and wisdom.

“Son, remember your Creator in the days of your youth,” or “I may be good as gold but I don’t bear polishing.”

Now, with a wink and a nod, she also told me “No one loves you but your mother, and she could be jivin’ too,” a line from an old BB King song. She’s beautiful like that, simple yet complex, an amazing being.

;Mom doesn’t live close to me; so I can’t just go give her the hug I that want to; but I can say, Mom, I love you. And in her honor, I can encourage all of you, if you can, call your mom.

I’m Joe Flynn, and that is my perspective. Happy birthday Mom. Thanks for being you.