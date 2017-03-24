All You Need Is ... Hygge?

Things have been kind of crazy since the election. More often than not, I'm overcome with anxiety. As I continue to feel unsettled by what's going on around me, I'm reminded of the Danish word "hygge" to help me weather the storm and bring back some peace of mind.

The Oxford Dictionary named hygge as one of their 2016 Words of the Year, defined as, "a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” Simply put, it's finding, and reveling in, anything - food, clothing, smells, rituals - that gives you comfort.