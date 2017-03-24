All You Need Is ... Hygge?
Things have been kind of crazy since the election. More often than not, I'm overcome with anxiety. As I continue to feel unsettled by what's going on around me, I'm reminded of the Danish word "hygge" to help me weather the storm and bring back some peace of mind.
The Oxford Dictionary named hygge as one of their 2016 Words of the Year, defined as, "a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” Simply put, it's finding, and reveling in, anything - food, clothing, smells, rituals - that gives you comfort.
The term dates back to the 16th Century and, some sources say, it was created to help Danes survive the cold, dark realities of winter. Nowadays, it's associated with relaxation, indulgence, and gratitude. Proponents of Hygge recommend sitting in candlelight, making yourself a cup of hot chocolate, or wrapping yourself in a cozy blanket. Others identify hygge as raindrops on roses or whiskers on kittens. For me, it's a weekly almond-milk mocha, worn-through comfy pants, and tightly-tucked clean sheets on a freshly-made bed.
Whatever hygge means for you, regardless of what's going on around you, remember to treat yourself by being present for, and reveling in, those ordinary moments that can feel extraordinary.I'm Sarah Heidemann, sipping my mocha and lounging in my comfy pants -- and that's my perspective.