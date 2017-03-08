Women Deserve More Than A Month Of Recognition

March is Women’s History Month. It’s a great time to honor and respect the contributions of women historically, politically, socially, academically, athletically, and theologically.

In our patriarchal society, women often have been disenfranchised and oppressed. Their voices and ideas subjugated simply because they weren’t men.

Women generally earn 79 cents for every dollar men earn. That disparity increases when ethnicity is counted. African-American women make 60 cents and Hispanic women 55 cents when compared to a dollar earned by white men. That’s a disgrace. Simply because of their anatomy, women are less worthy?

The day after the inauguration of our current president, more than 5 million women worldwide -- and more than 1 million in Washington, D.C., -- united, marched, and spoke in unison. The world watched as women stood together and demonstrated. They are a force to be reckoned with.

In seminary, I was introduced to Womanist Theology. It’s biblical interpretation through a lens that empowers and liberates African-American women. I read books by some amazing authors: Renita Weems, Delores Williams, and Theresa Brown-Frye.

Last year, as a student at Virginia Union University, I had the privilege of sitting at the feet of world-renowned Womanist Theologian Dr. Katie Cannon. Needless to say, I’ve been challenged to understand how any institutions can be domineering when the plight of women is ignored or ignorance is allowed to prevail.

Women are a gift from the Creator. As men, we don’t have to be fearful of their strength and intelligence. As a society, we will never reach our full potential until humanity trumps anatomy.

