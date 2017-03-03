Young Reporter Earned Her Stripes

If you think newspapers are dying, keep it to yourself. Definitely do not tell Hilde Kate Lysiak.

Wikipedia tell us Hilde is an American journalist, author and newspaper publisher. Pretty impressive credentials ... because she is now 10 years old.

Her paper is the Orange Street News, named after the street she lives on in Selinsgrove, Penna.

Her father, Matthew Lysiak, is a former crime reporter for The Daily News in New York.

She’s been featured on the Today Show, in The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Guardian and the Columbia Journalism Review.

Her age helped turn her into a news item, but she has earned her stripes as a reporter. While the turf she covers is pretty small, she hops on her bike and works it.

Hilde has covered a tornado, a fire and -- oh yes -- a homicide. That got some attention. Some said she should be playing with dolls, not writing about a man murdering his wife.

Hilde became a news item herself with her video response.

She said: “I know some of you just want me to sit down and be quiet because I’m 9. If you want me to stop covering news, then you get off your computers and do something about the news.”

Then she closed with, “There. Is that cute enough for you?”

Hilde and her dad are now writing a series of children's books for Scholastic. One goal is to teach kids the importance of asking questions.

Yes, the cute factor with Hilde is huge. But you can’t ignore what she is doing. It would be great if kids everywhere, all ages, did the same.

Look around your neighborhood, your town, your world … and start asking questions.

I’m Lonny Cain, and that’s my perspective.