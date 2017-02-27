Burned Up Over Political Hypocrisy

Americans have voiced frustration about Washington politics. What burns me up, though, is the bald-faced hypocrisy of all stakeholders -- including us voters.

I recently heard Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell claim Democratic obstruction over cabinet picks was unprecedented. Really? That coming from the guy who orchestrated a nine-month block of President Obama’s Supreme Court justice pick and eight years of declared obstruction!

After the 45th president was elected, it didn’t take long for me to ask, “If Obama did it what would have happened?” Here are a few prime examples of #IfObamaDidIt.

The president suggests using a private security firm instead of the Secret Service.

The president spends a third of his time at his private resort, costing taxpayers over $10,000,000 in one month.

The president picks fights with the intelligence community, the courts, and the press when things do not go his way.

The president has a rambling press conference where he shouts down reporters and chastises some for not asking easy questions.

questions. The president intones that our nation is not innocent while defending Russian president Vladimir Putin and does not take a tough stance when a Russian spy ship appears 30 miles off the coast of Connecticut.

Several fact-checking organizations find most of the president’s statements are half-truths or flat-out lies.

#IfObamaDidIt.

This Perspective is not to support Obama. Rather, it is to highlight our fickle nature when it comes to shifting what is acceptable from one leader to another.

If we hold one’s feet to the fire, then we should be holding all feet to the fire, lest we citizens get burned.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.