Don't Confuse Job With Vocation

Once upon a time, young adults were ridiculed for wanting to take time off from the real world to “find themselves.” The older generation believed the meaning of life was to be found in a steady job and food on the table.

Today, midlife career changers are given advice on ways to find “joy on the job” or encouraged to chuck the daily grind to “follow their passion.”

If you’re at either end of the spectrum or somewhere in between, here are some things to remember about the difference between chasing rainbows and finding purpose in life.

Deliberately looking for your “purpose” may actually short-circuit the process; we tend to discover the things that make our hearts pound through happenstance, not intention.

Seldom is meaning found through isolated contemplation; we find meaning through action and active engagement in life.

Vocations are not the same as occupations, but both are beneficial to a well-balanced life. Vocations are about the psychological payoff they provide, whereas occupations are usually about the steady paycheck they deliver.

A vocation is often followed with reckless abandon. The intensive investment of our time is rewarded with renewed energy and a deeper commitment drawing us further to the flame of meaningful action.

An occupation is often a necessary correlate to pursuit of a vocation. Not every career path leads to a life purpose that pays the bills. Sometimes it is the security of gainful employment that allows you to hear and heed your true calling in life.

Remember, until you immerse yourself in life and engage in action, you are merely a bystander on your own path to purpose.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.