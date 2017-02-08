Peaceful Protests Work Best

One of the hallmarks of this country is our right to assemble and protest.

This inalienable right has been woven into the fabric of many movements in American: the Civil Rights movement, The Women’s liberation movement and, more recently, the Black Lives Matter movement. Communities in Chicago marched to end the bloodshed of innocent lives in their streets.

Last year I participated in the Black Friday march with a young man I’ve watched grow up who is now a senior at DeKalb High School. This march was organized following the release of video showing a Chicago Police officer shooting LaQuan McDonald 16 times as he walked away from officers with a knife in hand.

It was intentionally held on Black Friday on Michigan Avenue to disrupt the economic system that allows a horrific crime like this to be covered up for months. As I had this intelligent, frustrated, impressionable teenager in my care, it was important I show him the right method: non-violent civil disobedience.

Do marches and protest solve problems? No. But they do allow like-minded people from all different religions, political affiliations, sexual orientations, social economic spheres, and skin color to stand together in solidarity and demand justice.

The acts of violence at protest like those last week at UC Berkeley are unacceptable. Destroying property and injuring innocent bystanders doesn’t help your cause; it actually diminishes your voice.

Educate, organize, and strategize. Build coalitions and partnerships. Stand together, fight together but don’t perpetrate violence. I still believe the most effective weapon we have is our voice.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and this is my perspective