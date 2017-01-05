A Resolution For All Year Long

As we send 2016 packing, people will resolve to do a great many things. Still, by February 1, most of us will have left these resolutions behind -- tossing them away, litter on the side of the road: matted, sullied and forgotten. It’s easier to say something than it is to do something.

Me, I make the same resolution each year, and it has given me a life full of joy. Each year I resolve to see myself as whole, complete, naturally creative and resourceful, capable of anything.

Each day I wake with a renewed feeling of possibility and celebrate the gift of being enough. There is nothing wrong with me. No matter how difficult or painful circumstances may be, I believe I can get through.

I am not afraid to fail; my only fear is being afraid to try new things, new ideas. I trust myself and the universe to provide all that is required for me to live a rich, full life; and every day this faith is rewarded in big and small ways.

For me, this is the only resolution worth making -- and one I act on each day.

2017 looms ahead, waiting. I am unsure of the future, yet I am undaunted and resolved to do my part in the great story that is unfolding before us.

The melody is melancholy, the words sweet and -- as we say goodbye to 2016 -- I will hear, “We’ll take a cup of kindness then, for auld lang syne.”

Happy 2017 to all.

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.