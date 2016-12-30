The Best Kind Of Memorial Service

I found my name in the Sunday bulletin on a recent visit to a suburban Chicago church: “Condolences to the family of Arvid Adell who died this past week.”

I was shocked! I didn’t even know I was ill, let alone dying. I not only missed my passing, but my memorial and my funeral services as well.

My initial reaction was to stand up and say, “Look who’s back! It is I, Arvid Adell,” but discretion prevailed and I remained silent.

The church had mistaken my father-in-law for me, but it prompted my wife Karen and me to host my memorial service while I was still alive so I wouldn’t risk missing it twice.

We invited 109 persons, mostly family and relatives, to an “a priori, proactive, preemptive, pre-memorial, memorial service.” Some thought it was a great idea while others spoke of institutionalization. Still, 100 came.

We decided to go first class. We served a five-course dinner, the grandkids did a “bio-rap” of my life, and a video rotated photos of our family and friends. Eight lifelong friends were asked to offer short “toasts,” but they evolved into longer semi-scandalous “roasts.”

My cousin Danny presented a beautifully hand-carved urn because, he said, “You’ll need it sooner or later.”

A popular local band played music ranging from “When the Saints Go Marching In” to classical rock. Accompanied by a guitar, we all sang the hymn, “Morning Has Broken.”

The affair lasted more than three hours.

My entire family agreed the pre-memorial service was wonderfully worth it. We highly recommend that you give it some thought!

I am Arvid Adell, and that is my perspective.