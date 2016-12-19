A Few Rules To Live By ...

When our kids were a bit younger, I started sharing some Rules of Life with them. You know, some serious and not-so-serious guidelines that I’d developed myself and others that I’d “borrowed” from books, movies or things I’d heard or read.

We’ve had some fun with them over the years and, happily, the kids seem to have assimilated them well.

As you wind down your 2016 and look ahead to the new year, here are a few of those rules:

Always bring reading material. This is absolutely Rule #1. Rarely will you find me without a book, newspaper or magazine in hand.

Never get involved in a land war in Asia. That speaks for itself.

Sarcasm is always appropriate … even when your daughter’s third grade teacher says she’s happy that the class has finally figured out her sense of humor.

Always be closing. Alec Baldwin points this out emphatically as he absolutely nails his seven-minute scene in the film adaptation of Glengarry Glen Ross

For the best long-term returns, exercising and investing are best started when you’re young.

Timing and material are the keys to good humor.

There's always room for bacon. I mean, always, right?

Drive a car with a stick shift. It makes you a better driver. It’s fun. And it’s a little extra insurance against your car getting stolen since, you know, practically no one knows how to drive a stick shift anymore.

Always sit facing the door. No, really.

No one here is getting out alive. Have some fun.

Experiences are more important than stuff. Spend accordingly.

And, finally (no, you're not imagining it) ...

Your cat really is plotting to kill you in your sleep.

I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my Perspective.