Reaction To Black Santa Bodes Ill

In 1992, the Mall of America opened in Minneapolis, Minn. It’s the largest indoor mall in the nation, with more than 520 stores and 40 million visitors annually. The Mall of America generates nearly $2 billion of economic activity for the state of Minnesota every year.

For the first time in its 24-year history, the mall welcomed an African-American Santa Claus this Christmas season. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune had to shut down its online comment section “because the dialogue became so offensive.”

According to several reports, a plethora of parents got out of line with their children as the identity of Santa Claus was discussed. What seeds of intolerance are being planted in their children? That intolerance transitions into their schools, where it will be exhibited on the playground, in the lunchroom, and in the classroom. Others were so upset they called for a boycott of this colossal shopping outlet.

While Santa Claus is not real, the racism surrounding these events in Minneapolis is. Santa Claus is a fictitious character based on St. Nicholas, who was Turkish.

Is it outrageous for this fabricated individual to be portrayed as Asian, Latino, African-American, or Native American? Why can’t this sleigh-riding jolly elf from the North Pole be whatever ethnic background is needed to bring children happiness, joy, and cheer?

I’ve heard people say the election of President Barack Obama is evidence we live in a post-racial society. These events surrounding Santa Claus show a different picture. Being a post-racial society is a work we all need to commit to.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and this is my perspective.