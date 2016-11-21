How Did This Happen?

I don’t know about you but I’m still having a hard time wrapping my brain around the events of the last month.

Think back with me. It was truly an incredible night that night, wasn’t it?

Across the country, people were tuning in as the competition went on. Tensions growing with each passing minute. The back and forth. The ups and downs. How, indeed, would it turn out?

Well, we know now how it turned out. Many of us woke up that morning asking, “Has this really happened? Was this just a dream?”

I’m not sure if we thought this was something that could happen in this lifetime.

So many of the pundits were wrong. The predictions a year ago were off base, in hindsight. How can we rely on the experts when even they can’t get it right?

However, as you do some examining, you can see that the seeds had been planted a few years ago. Why were we surprised? Change was coming. The right people were in place. The money was there. The planets were aligned.

That night had all the emotional ups and downs. Elation on one side. Shock and utter disappointment on the other. Something that seemed so certainly within reach was, in one moment, definitively taken away with extreme prejudice, the often-vicious nature of this competition revealed to all.

I’m sure, many years from now, we’ll all remember where we were that night as everything came to a dramatic conclusion. Clearly, this was a historically defining moment, seared in our collective national memory.

Simply incredible, wasn’t it? The Chicago Cubs. World Series Champions.

What did you think I was talking about?

I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my Perspective.