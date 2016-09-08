A Special Thanks For Neighbors

I let the dogs out early Saturday morning and slipped into the vegetable garden to pick some chard. In that short time, Rosie disappeared.

There was no time to waste. I let Slinky into the house and scooped up Rosie's harness and leash, all the while worrying what I would say to my son and his wife, the dogs' doting owners. We'd looked after the dogs many times before and never once lost one.

Two doors away, I came across a neighbor working on his car. Hearing me call Rosie, he asked if she was black and white and, when I said yes, he pointed toward the back of his house and said she'd gone that way.

I zipped through two connected backyards (never done that before!) and came out onto the next street. No Rosie. A woman walking her dog asked if I was looking for one of the dogs she'd seen me walking the day before. She said hadn't seen Rosie but promised to keep an eye out.

But there had been a sighting! A woman sitting on her front porch pointed towards the park. I turned the corner and there was Rosie, trotting down the front steps of someone else's house. She docilely allowed me to put on her harness and leash and we went home. Time for breakfast.

I don't know what Rosie learned from her adventure, but I now keep a very close eye on her -- and I've gained a new appreciation for our observant and watchful neighbors.

I'm Deborah Booth, and that's my perspective.