What Are They Going To Do?

It's been a fascinating election season, and there's almost three more months of twists and turns to look forward to. I know a lot of people hate the spectacle, and I can't blame them.

I think one of the big takeaways from this election is going to be how Republican politicians have calibrated themselves in relation to Trump. Because it's become obvious that they have to take a stand. Endorse? Endorse with reservations? Renounce? Staying on the sidelines is just not an option.

They are trying to see into the future. First to November, when voters will decide their fates based in part on what they are now saying about Trump.

And, taking the longer view: How will history judge them?

Will early endorser Chris Christie and vice-presidential running mate Mike Pence disappear from the political universe or be re-elected to their old jobs?

How about House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who have tried for a delicate -- some would say impossible -- stance of an endorsement with reservations? Will their careers survive the post-Trump era?

Then there's Mark Kirk and Susan Collins, who join an increasing number of Republicans who say they cannot support Trump. What will happen to them?

It's impossible to know the answer to these questions, of course, but interesting to recall that both Jack and Robert Kennedy were supporters of Joseph McCarthy in the early 50s -- a fact that did not seem to damage their political careers.

