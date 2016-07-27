Keep One Little Word In Mind

Every year around Black History month, someone asks the question I am sure many have heard: “What about White History Month?” It is a ridiculous question, of course. But there seems to be a troubling parallel in the seemingly simplistic response of “all lives” to “black lives” matter.

Imagine that I post on my Facebook feed, #mykidslivesmatter. Would anyone assume that by claiming that my kids’ lives matter, that I believe that the lives of other people’s children do not matter? Of course not.

We need to consider the silent yet implied “too” or “also” that rests at the end of #blacklivesmatter. In fact, the next time you hear #alllivesmatter, ask yourself if it is really a cry for colorblindness. And note that, at its heart, the desire to be colorblind is not necessarily a bad thing. But it is naïve. And it is not practical. At least, not yet.

So let me offer a serious challenge: #allivesmatter has the potential to be an amazing movement, but it cannot be simply a negative response to #blacklivesmatter.

Logic dictates that, if all lives matter, then black lives matter. However, saying “black lives matter” does not mean that non-black lives do not matter. (Yes, that is a mouthful).

Rather, I would suggest that #alllivesmatter must not only include and support #blacklivesmatter, but it must also take on the challenge to seek out all lives that would add a “too” or “also” and invite them into the movement so that their lives will matter as well.

I’m Michael Perry, and that’s my perspective.