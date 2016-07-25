Small Deeds May Have Large Effect

Like many, I’ve had numerous occasions over the years where I’ve walked away from a situation saying “I really should have said something or done something there.”

Sometimes it was minor. Sometimes not. I moved on, regretted it, let it bother me, and then vowed to do something different the next time. Often, the next time would come and, often, the same thing. Nothing.

Last week, I was leaving Stewart Square in downtown Rockford after having lunch, and I spied a male and female Rockford police officer who’d just sat down to eat. Given everything going on in the world these days, I heard a voice in my head saying “You should thank them for what they do every day.” That was followed, for a split second, by the doubt in my head saying; “No, that’s not necessary. I’m sure they’re doing fine.”

This time, though, I pressed on. I walked over and said, “I’m sorry to interrupt your lunch. But, I know it’s a tough time to be a police officer and I just want to thank you for everything you do every day. Everyone really appreciates all of your hard work.” They smiled, said thank you, and I went on my way.

It was a small token on my part, I realize. And, for the police officers, my words may have vanished the moment I walked away. However, I’m hoping it might help me break the seal on turning those easy-to-ignore opportunities into the small gestures that can make a difference in how we treat each other every day.

In and among the clatter and the noise that permeate our world, the pontificating and the posturing, taking time to focus on the small deeds might be the most significant action we take each day.

That’s the challenge I’m giving myself. And it certainly can’t hurt.

I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my Perspective.