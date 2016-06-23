Grandkids are Great, But ...

As I write, I am on a third breakfast at 7:30 a.m. with two of our 16 grandchildren. The dishes are growing in the sink, and the dogs sit under the table -- faithfully waiting.

For my week vacation, we take five grandchildren overnight, ages 3-11. We look forward to this time.

Kids are a natural fit for me. Having had four biological children and many children from foster care, I am equipped to navigate kid energy and mostly love it. However I am 40 years older, and the day ends much sooner than it did long ago.

We let the kids walk two blocks to the candy store -- not the three-year-old, the parents were shocked. They played in the empty field and scavenged junk from everywhere, until I heard someone say, “Carry that part of the fence over here.” In the field the fence was part of their pioneer village, fire pit and all.

On and off throughout the week, the little village grew.

The kids are gone, the house is in pieces, the furniture is sticky, and the village is still there reminding me of time of complete freedom and unsupervised play -- the joy of childhood, finding self in the private world of children.

I am leaving the village as a reminder of my summers from long ago, when we commandeered the streets in wild abandonment and, for a short period, ruled our world.

Today the house is quiet, the kids are gone and yes, I am not as young as I used to be!

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my Perspective