One More Label For Shooting Tragedy

Once again the nation is reeling from a devastating loss -- the Orlando mass shooting at a gay nightclub, where 49 citizens were murdered and more than 50 wounded.

People on both ends of the political spectrum have rehashed their positions once again on terrorism, guns, and violence. And once again, the nation faces immobility and inaction. But another challenge is emerging: labeling.

Depending on who you are listening to or reading, the Orlando massacre has been called a hate crime, a terrorist attack, or an anti-gay/homophobic attack. The deluge of labels on one hand can be confusing. On the other hand, it can be misleading.

To be clear, there is no doubt that this was an act of terrorism, considering the shooter’s proclamation of ISIS. There is also evidence detailing the shooter’s anti-gay sentiments and confusion about his own sexual identity. This leads me to believe that this case of labeling is not an “either/or” issue. Rather, it is a “both/and” reality.

Shooting up a known gay nightclub because of one’s derisions toward that community and America writ large is both a hate crime and an act of terror. Arguments seeking to uncouple this reality is an affront to all of us, especially our fellow citizens of the LGBT community.

So rather than parsing, let’s be more complex in our thinking and recognize that sometimes multiple labels are equally appropriate. After all, at the end of the day, the word that most appropriately describes these atrocities is simply sad.

I am Joseph Flynn, and that is my perspective.