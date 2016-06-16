Learning Lessons From The Past

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Written in 1905 by philosopher George Santayana, those words have become a truism. Think about it. We are always in the process of making mistakes that we try not to make again. Most are small mistakes, like forgetting an umbrella and getting wet.

But Santayana's words have usually been taken to refer to history with a capital H: to wars, or politics … or institutions.

Which brings me to one of the recommendations made recently by a program prioritization task force at NIU. It suggested that all college offices organizing outreach programs be combined into one big central unit to make things more efficient.

But here's where it gets a little complicated: 25 years ago, NIU had a big central unit, called the College of Continuing Education, and NIU decision makers decided that this was not the most effective way to organize outreach programming. After a great deal of discussion and uncertainty that went on for two agonizing years, the college external programs offices were created.

Doesn't anyone else remember this?

It’s human nature to assume that this time things will be different. But the likelihood is that, if the recommendation is carried out, Santayana will turn out to be right again.

My suggestion? If there are problems with these offices, tackle them one at a time with some brand new solutions.

This is a good time to learn from history!

I'm Deborah Booth, veteran of both College of Continuing Education and the VPA External Programs, and that's my perspective.