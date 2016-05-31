A Season Of Anticipation

The end of May feels like the end of a year, much like late August/early September feels like the start of a new one. I’m sure this is because so much of my life has been structured around the school year.

By now, students and teachers alike are counting the days. The promise of summer vacation is so close – just beyond the hurdles of final projects, exams and grading. Many of us find ourselves in a dual state of exhaustion and excitement.

This is finals week at the Illinois Math and Science Academy where I work. Last week we had our Senior Recognition event. Scholastic, athletic and service awards were announced, and we were treated to performances by our a cappella choir and our orchestra’s full-on rendition of the Star Wars Phantom Menace score – complete with tuba, harp, bass drum, and a very jazzy horn section.

This is a time of transition and ritual. Graduating seniors in high school have danced their last prom and are adorning their caps and gowns -- often saying goodbye to families, teachers, and friends, who will have their own transitions.

As with the beginning of a new calendar year, this can be a time of reflection and resolution. What lesson plans didn’t work so well, what did my students teach me this year, what do I want to try next year, and what do I want to let go of?

But right now, all I can think of is summer and the sacred rituals I associate with this season -- swimming outside, hitting the festival and music circuits, and getting started on my summer reading list.

I’m Paula Garrett, and that’s my perspective.