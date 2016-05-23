Here's To The Good Guys Out There

One issue I’ve followed closely over the last decade is the dangerous and inaccurate viewpoint that the only nurturing men can do with children is with their own children.

I'm a great Dad. There, I've said it. However, I've been good with kids for a long time and well before I was a parent. From my days as a camp counselor in college and into adulthood, I've always been able to make a connection with kids.

Maybe it’s because I don't talk down to them, even when they're little. Or I'm patient with them. Or that I simply listen and pay attention to them. Whatever it is, I've just always been able to make them comfortable.

Does that make me an anomaly? It shouldn’t. I know lots of other men who are the same way -- some with their own kids and some who don’t have kids. They're dedicated coaches, youth group leaders, teachers, mentors and role models so desperately needed by today's youth.

Sadly, men are often pushed aside by those who hold an irrational fear that their desire to work with kids is laden with nefarious intent.

Enough fear mongering. Enough trying to scare our children into thinking all male strangers are bad. Enough with the breathless media reports peddling the lies that there are male predators lurking everywhere. It’s simply not true.

When there are people or groups out there warning that "men are a high risk to kids," we as men need to stand up and fight that. And, we need women to do the same.

With a shout out to Mr. Hoyt, Mr. Switzer, Mr. Swanson, Mr. Hampton and the other male role models who helped shape me ...

I’m Wester Wuori, and that’s my Perspective.