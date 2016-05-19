Happiness Factor Isn't Universal

Most of us already know that many factors affect how happy we are in life.

Annual income is usually a good predictor of our life satisfaction, but this relationship usually tops out at about $75,000 a year. Once a person reaches that particular income threshold, earning more won’t bring more joy.

Marriage is also a predictor of happiness, so long as it’s a relatively happy marriage, of course. Strong social networks have also been identified as indicators of life satisfaction.

However, a new study in the British Journal of Psychology has revealed an interesting new twist on the social-network equation. For folks who are more intelligent than the average person, it turns out that less is more. In fact, the less time they spent socializing, the more satisfied they were with life.

Most of us exhibit behavioral patterns that echo those of our Paleo ancestors, who relied on social cooperation as a sort of “survival insurance.” Highly intelligent humans, however, have apparently evolved out of these patterns and have adapted to cultural and technological advances more readily. They independently chart new paths into the vast unknown, forgoing the “buddy system” that most of us prefer.

So if you prefer your own company and spending time hanging out alone rather than hanging out with friends, don’t let others give you grief. Just let them know it’s merely a sign of superior intelligence and let it go at that.

For now, though, I’m just going to go catch up with my pals in the breakroom before the work day begins.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.