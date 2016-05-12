What Will This New 'Card' Do?

Heard this comment: “Hillary is only playing the woman card.”

“Unfair” is shouted from her opponents! “This race is not about gender. It’s about issues.”

I agree; it would be lovely if we could stay on the issues. If that were true, those words would not be spoken. It is about gender.

Think about this for a minute: Is there a “woman card?” Women have had to fight for every step of personal freedom and equality, however it looks today. This has taken centuries.

Still today we find instances of significant inequality when it comes to women. Women still experience abuse, misogyny (women-hating behavior) and, recently, who will pay for birth control or women’s health.

If I strip away all the emotional wrangling around women and their bodies, I am left with this: It’s about “states’ rights.” Illinois does not want Washington, D.C., or any other state telling us how to manage Illinois. For me, my body is “The state of Lou.”

I don’t want any government telling me how to manage or control my state. I want a woman’s card, my get-out-of-sexism card, a swipe card that guarantees the door of equality swings open to me and all women.

For decades, wives of presidents have governed from the pillow. Perhaps now is the time for women to leave the bedroom and govern from the Oval Office.

Is the “woman card” the swipe card that will open the door to the White House?

I’m Lou Ness, and that’s my perspective.