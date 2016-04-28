Everyone Wins With Engagement

As an engineer and educator, I have a unique viewpoint on the need for outreach and engagement in education. My definition of engagement centers on ways to engage my students in activities they will experience in industry, thus, developing deeper and broader skills in their fields.

To truly learn concepts in engineering and technology, students must be involved in projects which develop problem-solving skills; the more open-ended the project the better. A successful technical program must provide as many opportunities for engaged learning as possible.

It has been a priority for me to bring regional industry and education together through open-ended problems for my students. If students work together on interdisciplinary projects, all of the team members benefit. This type of industry outreach also is a major benefit to regional companies.

Why stop with industry? We also apply engagement to high school and community college students. We are getting students involved in technical education and, in the process, increasing the pipeline of future engineers and technologists.

I am actively working state-wide with community colleges to develop new transfer programs which allows their graduates to continue to NIU and earn technical baccalaureate degrees. This allows students with excellent technical skills to obtain industrial management skills and greatly increase their employment potential -- a benefit for both students and industry.

Over the past twenty years, as a STEM educator, I have worked on bringing outreach and engagement into the many programs with which I am associated. From this interaction everyone wins -- industry, students, alumni, region, university, and faculty.

I’m Cliff Mirman, and that’s my perspective.