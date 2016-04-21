There's A Lot Of Good Around

I am always asked if I live in Rockford, which I don't. My house is almost paid for, and I am near most of my grandchildren, so I am staying put. However, I love Rockford. I have since I came here to work in May of 2010.

With as much chatter about what's wrong in Rockford, every day I witness acts of kindness and charity. I find people doing simply amazing things for their neighbors and community. It's valuable to evaluate and reshape the vision of the future, but to wipe out the good in the present can be demoralizing.

To behave as though everything is wrong is just ... wrong.

We don't spend enough time seeking out and being attracted to ideas and actions that raise our spirits and see people as naturally creative, resourceful, and whole. It's easier to see the fault and chew on it until all opportunity for good is gone. For myself, I find that depressing and a poor use of my talents and energies.

I have been told I am naive. Make no mistake ... I have experienced life as hard. I have seen the underbelly of greed, envy, contempt and emotional violence and felt its sharp sting. Still I choose to see the good in others, because I believe there is good in everyone.

Spring is here, the season that overcomes darkness and calls forth new life. I cherish every season. Still, when I see the small green buds under the debris of winter I think - Hmmm, that's me.

I'm Lou Ness, and that's my perspective.