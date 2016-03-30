Maybe You Can Choose 'Luck'

Even though St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone, the desire for a little bit of extra luck probably sticks around year round. Turns out that researchers have found that those folks we consider “lucky” are probably making active choices that lead to their positive outcomes.

Here are suggestions for improving your chances of hitting whatever jackpot you’ve got your eye on.

Take action. There’s a saying that “fortune favors the bold,” and it is indeed true that, if you don’t take action to reach your goal, it is unlikely you will ever reach it.

Know what you really want most in life so that when it shows up, you are able to recognize it. No one likes to rack up those “woulda’, shoulda’, coulda’” regrets.

Take off your blinders and sharpen your metaphorical peripheral vision. Sometimes luck is about taking that unplanned detour or noticing a sideline distraction.

Build your social network. “Knowing the right people” can often be the most important factor in success.

Widen your geographic or virtual network. Not only do good things happen when you “know the right people,” it’s also important to be “in the right place at the right time.” If you spend your days surfing the web as a lone wolf, you may gain a lot of knowledge, but you won’t make the most of it if you don’t leave your laptop.

Good fortune, happy accidents, and lucky streaks can’t happen in a vacuum. If you don’t change your actions, it’s difficult to change your story. Find your luck by blazing a trail through life that only you were meant to follow.

