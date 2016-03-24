You Can Give New Life To Old Books

Books! They make us laugh and they make us cry. They are a source of knowledge and information. They provide solace and escape.

People who like books love to buy and read them ... and then, well, then they get put on a shelf. If they're lucky, they may find themselves in alphabetical order. For years, they sit there. And then we start to run out of shelf space. Which is when it's time to find a new home for some of these books. You know, the ones you started and didn't like or that you know you won't read again.

The DeKalb Public Library is holding a used book sale next month and it needs books. Lots of books. Because now that the library is so much bigger, there is more space for the book sale.

The sale is organized by the Friends of the DeKalb Public Library. The money raised by the Friends is used to help with special projects that are not part of the library's regular budget, such as the Big Read, the summer reading programs, and an early childhood literacy program. The Friends recently contributed $10,000 to the library expansion.

So peruse your shelves, box up books that you're done with and that are in good shape, and bring them to the circulation desk of the library. CDs and DVDs are also welcome.

And then, on April 16 and 17, come to what promises to be the biggest and best DeKalb library book sale in years. You never know what treasures you will find there!

I'm Deborah Booth, and that's my perspective.